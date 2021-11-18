North Delta revises schedule for Nov. 22-23

North Delta School has revised its basketball tournament schedule for Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday Nov.23 with seven games scheduled for each day.

Monday’s slate starts at noon with Tipton-Rosemark, (Tn.) girls playing Marshall Academy followed by the Tipton-Rosemark boys taking on Delta Academy.

The final game of the day pits the North Delta School Lady Green Wave taking on Tunica Academy at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday games begin at noon with the North Panola girls squaring off against Leake Academy with the undefeated North Panola boys taking on Bayou Academy at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The North Delta girls will close out the tournament at 7:30 against Delta Academy.

The Green Wave will host Bayou Academy beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18). The Jr. High girls and boys will start the full slate of games, followed by the varsity girls and boys.