North Delta revises schedule for Nov. 22-23
Published 10:45 am Thursday, November 18, 2021
North Delta School has revised its basketball tournament schedule for Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday Nov.23 with seven games scheduled for each day.
Monday’s slate starts at noon with Tipton-Rosemark, (Tn.) girls playing Marshall Academy followed by the Tipton-Rosemark boys taking on Delta Academy.
The final game of the day pits the North Delta School Lady Green Wave taking on Tunica Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday games begin at noon with the North Panola girls squaring off against Leake Academy with the undefeated North Panola boys taking on Bayou Academy at approximately 1:15 p.m.
The North Delta girls will close out the tournament at 7:30 against Delta Academy.
The Green Wave will host Bayou Academy beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18). The Jr. High girls and boys will start the full slate of games, followed by the varsity girls and boys.