BJHS sweeps Pope, teams play again Thursday

It was the Kamiya Hentz show as the Batesville Junior High Tigers took on the Pope Lady Bulldogs Monday night on the BJH campus in the first of two meetings this week.

With Pope leading 3-0 at halftime in a low-scoring affair, Hentz scored all of her team’s eight points, seven in the fourth quarter, to lead the Tigers to a 8-3 victory.

After a scoreless first quarter, Pope scored all of their points In the second quarter on a Katie Gonzalez basket and Lakeirra Hall’s free-throw.

Batesville completed the sweep in the nightcap as the boys held off the Bulldogs 24-20 after leading by ten points late in the fourth quarter. Daetwon Sanford paced Batesville with 12 points while Kingston Taylor added five and Lucas Holt added four points. Holden Daleke rounded out the scoring with three points.

Pope’s Cameron Taylor led all scorers with 13 points followed by Brayden Gray with four and Shunlee Jarrett three points.

Both Bulldog teams came away with wins last Thursday (Nov. 11) at home against Coldwater. Presley Morris led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points in a 30-6 victory. Raziya Jefferson followed with eight, Presley Gammel garnered six, Gonzalez chipped in with four points and Hall finished with three.

The Pope boys received 14 points from Keyton Flowers and 12 from Taylor in a 36-26 victory over Coldwater. Josh Forehand supplied six points with Gray adding three.

Batesville Junior High will complete the home-and-home series by going to Pope Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.