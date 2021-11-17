Peggy’s Recipe – Rosemary roasted turkey with sage

Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Peggy Walker, R.D.

Recipe of the Week

Rosemary Roasted Turkey with Sage

14-pound turkey, thawed, or fresh

½ cup fresh rosemary sprigs

½ cup fresh sage leaves

1 Granny Smith or Rome apple, cut into quarters

1 stalk celery, cut in half

1 white onion, cut in half

½ cup salted butter

Remove giblets and neck from turkey; save for another use. Rinse turkey with cold water and pat dry.  Loosen skin from breast side but do not totally detach skin; carefully place rosemary and sage under skin.  Replace skin over breast. Place apple, celery, and onion pieces into neck cavity of turkey. Place turkey, breast side up on a shallow roasting pan; brush all over entire turkey with melted butter. Cover turkey loosely with heavy-duty foil.  Bake in 325° oven for 4 – 5 hours or until internal temperature reaches 180°.  Check for doneness after 3 hours to avoid over-cooking. When done, remove from pan, let rest 15 minutes before carving.  Serves 12. Serve with dressing, fresh cranberry sauce and all the trimmings!  Makes divine leftover turkey sandwiches too. 

More News

Last meal details released; state will have first execution since 2012 today

Lion King and Santa all in one big day

Dealing with dust bunnies not glamorous, but necessary

Prayer vigil at North Panola High led by Whiteheads

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow