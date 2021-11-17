Peggy’s Recipe – Rosemary roasted turkey with sage
Rosemary Roasted Turkey with Sage
14-pound turkey, thawed, or fresh
½ cup fresh rosemary sprigs
½ cup fresh sage leaves
1 Granny Smith or Rome apple, cut into quarters
1 stalk celery, cut in half
1 white onion, cut in half
½ cup salted butter
Remove giblets and neck from turkey; save for another use. Rinse turkey with cold water and pat dry. Loosen skin from breast side but do not totally detach skin; carefully place rosemary and sage under skin. Replace skin over breast. Place apple, celery, and onion pieces into neck cavity of turkey. Place turkey, breast side up on a shallow roasting pan; brush all over entire turkey with melted butter. Cover turkey loosely with heavy-duty foil. Bake in 325° oven for 4 – 5 hours or until internal temperature reaches 180°. Check for doneness after 3 hours to avoid over-cooking. When done, remove from pan, let rest 15 minutes before carving. Serves 12. Serve with dressing, fresh cranberry sauce and all the trimmings! Makes divine leftover turkey sandwiches too.