Billy Len Smith, Jr., 70, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home in Sardis. He was born in Panola County, Jan. 10, 1951, to Betty Kopf Smith and Billy Len Smith, Sr.

Billy was a member of Church of Christ in Sardis and a proud member of Local 474 Electrician’s Union. He loved to deer and turkey hunt, play jokes on his friends, and going to casinos. He was an avid fan of Ole Miss and Eli Manning and was an amateur carpenter, with surprising results.

Billy was a devoted husband and father, and an exceptional “Papa”, who loved to spoil his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes, his wife, Donna Donovan Smith of Sardis; one daughter, Ashley Smith, of Sardis; one son, Billy Len “Trey” Smith, III of Sardis, two sisters, Ann Smith Darby of Batesville and Mary Smith McDowell (Bubba) of Amory; three grandchildren, Octavius Garrett Smith, Hadley Elaine Smith, and Finnley Grace Smith.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be given to the American Cancer Society. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.