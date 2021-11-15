Alice J. Toliver, 70, passed away at Quitman County Health and Rehab in Marks on Nov. 14, 2021. She was the wife of Jerone Blake Toliver of Crowder.

There will be a graveside service held for Alice at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Crowder Cemetery. The family is going to gather at 1:30 prior to the service. Rev. Rusty Miller will officiate.

Alice was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Arkansas. She was a homemaker during her lifetime and a member of Locke Station Baptist Church. Alice enjoyed gardening, watching movies on TV, and spending time with her grandchildren.

The loving family she leaves behind includes her husband, Jerone Blake Toliver of Crowder; children, Jody Loness of Missouri, Melissa Toliver of Courtland, Matthew Toliver, and Jesse Loness both of Missouri; sister, Peggy Hager of Festus, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Xavier McFadden, Kavonte McFadden, Alisa Loness, Colton Loness, Magan Smith, Michael Smith, Dakota Smith; five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by two children, Michelle Loness and Jason Loness.