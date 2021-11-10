Pope girls blank Strayhorn 34-0

The Pope Junior High Lady Bulldog basketball team pulled off a rare feat, shutting out Strayhorn 34-0 at home Monday (Nov.1) to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Pope boys completed the sweep with a narrow 34-29 victory over the Mustangs.

Lakeirra Hall led the way for Pope with 19 points with Presley Morris providing 10. Katie Gonzalez added three while Presley Gammel finished with two points.

In the boys contest, Cameron Taylor provided 14 points in the Bulldog win.

Keyton Flowers registered nine points, all on three pointers, while Josh Forehand contributed seven.

Tyler Biggers and Brayden Gray rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Pope returns to action Thursday as they host Coldwater at 5:30 p.m. before heading up Hwy. 51 to take on Batesville Junior High Monday beginning at 5 p.m.