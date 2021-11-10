Green Wave busy on the hardcourt

North Delta School is set to have a busy slate on the hardcourt this upcoming week with five games in seven days. The Green Wave traveled to DeSoto, Ark., Tuesday (Nov.9) and will visit Winston Academy Thursday with four games slated to tip off at 4 p.m.

The Lady Wave will take part in the Independence tournament Saturday where they square off against Byhalia at noon.Both junior high and varsity visit Indianola Monday before hosting Lee,Ark Tuesday in a 4 p.m tipoff.

The North Delta varsity and Junior High Lady Green basketball teams split a pair of games on the road last week against Bayou Academy (Nov. 4) and Lee, Ark. (Nov.2) while the Junior High boys suffered a tough loss at the buzzer against Bayou in their season opener.

Varsity Girls

Bayou 39

ND 36

Shelby Boone and Breck Brewer paced North Delta in defeat with eight points each. Emily Wells and Sophie Willims added six each while Sadie Gray contributed four points. Autumn Boone and Ellie Gray finished with two points each.

JH Girls

Bayou 37

ND 26

Ann Kristopher Wolfe led the Green Wave with seven points with Cadie Coker supplying six points. Kori Cox chipped in with five followed by Jada Bryant’s three points. Emma Brown and Laney Taylor each had two and Brooklyn Boothe rounded out the scoring with one point.

JH Boys

Bayou 30

ND 28

North Delta had a potential game-winning three pointer rim out at the buzzer in the loss to the Colts. Owens Johnson and Gage Bryant led the Green Wave with eight points apiece as Bryant pulled down 13 rebounds. Colby Baker added six points while Mike Pinkston and Tucker Bryant finished with four and two points.

Varsity Girls

ND 67

Lee 46

Shelby Boone knocked down 18 points to lead North Delta to victory over the Lady Cougars. Williams recorded double digit scoring with 13 points followed by Breck Brewer with nine while Sadie Gray and Libby Miller contributed with eight points each. Ellie Gray added seven as Emily Wells and Autumn Boone finished with two points each.

JH Girls

ND 34

Lee 13

Wolfe again paced the Lady Wave with ten points as Coker and Taylor chipped in with six apiece. Other scorers included Jada Bryant and Aubrey Claire Flautt with four points followed by Emma Brown and Kaden Bates rounding out the scoring with two each.