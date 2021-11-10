College/Pro Roundup

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Brad Greer

Martez Clark had one kickoff return for 20 yards in Northwest Mississippi Community College’s 26-20 win over Jones College. The Rangers (8-2) host Hinds Saturday at 2 p.m for the MACCC State Championship.

Carl Robinson had two tackles in No.1 ranked East Mississippi’s 42-41 overtime loss to Hinds. 

Patrick Shegog passed for 187 yards and one touchdown in Delta State’s 24-21 overtime win over arch rival Mississippi College.

Chrystal Mayes scored two points and four rebounds in Delta State’s 77-66 win over Mississippi Valley State.

 Ally Alford collected seven points, two assists and two steals in Mississippi College’s 58-47 exhibition loss to Louisiana- Lafayette.

 K.J.Jefferson threw for 191 yards and one touchdowns in Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State.

 Sylvonta Oliver had one tackle in Memphis’ 28-25 win over SMU.

 Ankerion Gross contributed six points in Pearl River Community College’s 100-32 win over William Carey JV.

 Ja’Tavion Hicks garnered five points in Mississippi Delta CC 72-51 victory over Faith Prep Academy.

 D’Jordan Strong had two tackles in No.21 ranked Coastal Carolina’s 28-8 win over Georgia Southern.

 Darrell Henderson, Jr., gained 55 yards on 11 carries, and three yards on three receptions in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

 

More News

Veterans Day program on the Square Thursday

New respect for an old stone hoe

Grace for Today Ribbon Cutting

Educators recognized as classroom grant recipients

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow