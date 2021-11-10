College/Pro Roundup

Martez Clark had one kickoff return for 20 yards in Northwest Mississippi Community College’s 26-20 win over Jones College. The Rangers (8-2) host Hinds Saturday at 2 p.m for the MACCC State Championship.

Carl Robinson had two tackles in No.1 ranked East Mississippi’s 42-41 overtime loss to Hinds.

Patrick Shegog passed for 187 yards and one touchdown in Delta State’s 24-21 overtime win over arch rival Mississippi College.

Chrystal Mayes scored two points and four rebounds in Delta State’s 77-66 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Ally Alford collected seven points, two assists and two steals in Mississippi College’s 58-47 exhibition loss to Louisiana- Lafayette.

K.J.Jefferson threw for 191 yards and one touchdowns in Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State.

Sylvonta Oliver had one tackle in Memphis’ 28-25 win over SMU.

Ankerion Gross contributed six points in Pearl River Community College’s 100-32 win over William Carey JV.

Ja’Tavion Hicks garnered five points in Mississippi Delta CC 72-51 victory over Faith Prep Academy.

D’Jordan Strong had two tackles in No.21 ranked Coastal Carolina’s 28-8 win over Georgia Southern.

Darrell Henderson, Jr., gained 55 yards on 11 carries, and three yards on three receptions in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.