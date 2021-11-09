Panola County Jail Log 11/1-7/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 1

Fred Dewayne Curry, 416B Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant, failure to appear from Sardis Municipal Court.

Marco Kentrel Lamar, 5729 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with trespassing.

Nov. 3

Jarvis Cortrial Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with two counts of trespassing.

Kendrick Deshay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, serving 30 days.

Markevious Deshawn Burdette, 1609 Rock Hill Rd., charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Terin Lavon Wink, 522 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with murder.

Clarence Dewayne Burton, 167 Hudson Rd., Como, charged with grand larceny.

Earnest Reed Harris, 217E South Ave., Crenshaw, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Justin Terrell Parker, 502 Blanche St, Jonestown, arrested on a hold for Tunica Count.

Thomas Aaron Anthony, 1515 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a firearm.

Gary Wayne Mask, 3820 Bolden Pike, Belden, charged with DUI refusal.

Nov. 4

Jeremy Oneal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with joyriding.

Antonio M. Cox, 81 Walnut Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal).

Nyeshia Brinae Griffin, 3207C Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Omar Danilo VillaCorta, 3847 W. 21st Place, Yuma, AZ, being held for Batesville Municipal.

Enrique Chaviar Rivera, 18537 S. Colorado St., Gadsden, AZ, being held for Batesville Municipal.

Jessie Mike Amis, Jr., 217 Vick St., Batesville, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Charles Joseph Verda, Wiggins, charged with DUI and simple possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 5

Tommy Lee Thomas, Jr., 70 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with giving false information.

Tyler Nathaniel Robertson, 1797 Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Jemarcus Levelle Holmes, 211 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Joseph Frank Lenard, 609 Rowsey Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Shakierrie Chantall Buford, 128 Dogwood Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Deborah Latrice Pride, 618 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other) and simple possession of marijuana.

Baronesha Darnae Jackson, 671 Lee Jennings Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other) and no child restraint.

Terry Earl Jones, 305 Church St. Ext., Como, charged with DUI.

Dominique D’untre Jannice, 220 Burwood Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Alexus Monique Small, 160 Windsor Court, Eads, TN, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and expired tag.

Telvin Ashford Miller, 5577 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Akira Quinterrius Ray, 4658 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Rigoberto Jaramillo Salas, 1627 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct, no insurance, no driver’s license, and reckless driving.

Nov. 6

David Conner, 2543 Baker Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jonathan Andrew Melton, 1009 N. Main St., Water Valley, charged with simple assault.

DaKiren Kewone McCuiston, 89 S. Gayosa St., Grenada, charged with felony fleeing, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to keep in lane, no insurance, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt.

Ladarius Deon Fonville, 824 Smart Rd., Como, arrested on a hold for Justice Court.

Anthony Shamaneen Gross, 7681 Park Park Rd., Como, arrested on a hold for the State of Missouri.

Chris Lamar Morris, 245 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no tag, improper equipment, speeding, and careless driving.

Nov. 7

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated assault.

Henry Norris Hudson, 5827 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Robbie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with trespassing, disturbance of a family, and simple domestic violence.