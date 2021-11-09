HAROLD EDWARD TIMS SR.

age 86, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his home in Pope, MS. Mr. Tims was born in Bruce, MS on January 8, 1935, to Annie Kate Barton Tims and James Fred Tims. He was a member of Pope Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 39 years. He had a cheerful personality, was always a jokester, and loved to whistle. He loved nature and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working in his shop and garden. He especially enjoyed watching boxing and old western movies.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife of 53 years, Brenda Roberson Tims, of Pope; two sons, Harold Tims, Jr. of Pope and Mark Wayne Tims (Christy) of Batesville; one sister, Wanda Ann Sanders of Courtland; one brother Larry Gene Tims of Delray Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Courtney Bailey, Mark Lawson Tims, Emily Eidson, Katie Eidson, and Ty Tims and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Anderson and Nellie Tutor, and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Pope Baptist Church, in Pope, MS. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the church, prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Courtland, MS.

The family has requested memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.