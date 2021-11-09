Harold Edward Tims, Sr., 76

Harold Edward Tims, Sr., passed away Sunday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home in Pope. He was born in Bruce Jan. 8, 1935, to Annie Kate Barton Tims and James Fred Tims. He was a member of Pope Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 39 years.

He had a cheerful personality, was always a jokester and loved to whistle. He loved nature and spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working in his shop and garden. He especially enjoyed watching boxing and old western movies.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife of 53 years, Brenda Roberson Tims, of Pope; two sons, Harold Tims, Jr. of Pope and Mark Wayne Tims (Christy) of Batesville; one sister, Wanda Ann Sanders of Courtland; one brother Larry Gene Tims of Delray Beach, FL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Anderson and Nellie Tutor and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Pope Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Courtland.

The family has requested memorials be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.