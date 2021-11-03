SP Tigers hosting Center Hill after Horn Lake upset

Photo: A host of Tigers, led by No. 14 Landis McKinney, combine to stop a Horn Lake runner in last week’s 14-7 overtime loss. South Panola hopes to rebound with a region-clinching win this week against Center Hill. (Andy Young)

After being upset 14-7 in overtime at Horn Lake last week, the South Panola Tigers will again try to capture a Region 1-6A championship Thursday as they host the Center Hill Mustangs in the final regular season game beginning at 7 p.m. at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

Center Hill (2-8, 1-5 in district) will look to break a four-game losing streak and play spoiler in their first ever meeting against the Tigers.

The Mustangs’ only wins this year was a 47-35 victory over Memphis Kirby and 27-17 district win over Lewisburg.

Center Hill is giving up 35 points per game while scoring 15.

South Panola meanwhile will look to get back on track offensively after being held to 194 total yards against a tough Horn Lake defense.

Junior running back Dee Perteet ran for 160 yards and 28 carries and scored the Tigers lone touchdown on a 10-yard pass from quarterback David Hubbard in the first quarter.

Perteet has 640 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Hubbard, who was held to a season-low 28 yard passing at Horn Lake, has thrown for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with five interceptions.

The rock-solid South Panola defense held Horn Lake to 181 yards. The defensive leader is sophomore linebacker Julius Pope with 47 tackles and four quarterback sacks. Junior linebacker Mo’trell Chapman follows with 32 tackles while Landis McKinney and senior defensive end Jalen Kirby are tied with 23 stops each.

South Panola’s secondary unit is led by juniors Marcus House, Jr., and Khalik Boothe. House has registered 17 passes broken up including five last week. Boothe has 13 passes broken up and two interceptions.

Chapman, House and Kirby had five tackles each last week while Jaterion Dorris added four stops and two quarterback sacks. Elijah Kitchens and Pope also contributed with four tackles

Perteet caught four passes for 10 yards with John Blockmon adding 16 yards on two receptions. Pope, James Scott and Seandun caught one pass each.

Punter Trey Drumheller had a busy night with six punts for a 30.3 yard average with a longest of 45 yards.

This week’s game against Center Hill can be heard live on FM 100.5, or on the radio station’s website where live streaming is available. Fans can watch the game on any computer or mobile device at www.sptigerden.com.

The radio broadcast crew also has a live call-in show with Coach Ricky Woods at 6 p.m. on WBLE, FM 100.5. Fans can text or call the show, hear recaps from last week’s game, and get more information about this Friday’s contest.

