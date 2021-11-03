Property Transfers 10/25-29/21

Property transfers between Oct. 25 – 29, 2021, recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Thomas Prince to Thomas Prince and Norma Jean Prince, Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Fly Timber Company, Inc. to RF Forest, Inc., A tract in Section 22, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Kathy Jaudon to Rebecca Lynn Sellers, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Marix and Brenda Hughes to Donal Wayne Cook, Lots 1022 to 1029, and Lot 1039 of Section J, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Jeremiah and Amelia Brown to Monica Pryor, Lot 6, Section A of Keating Grove Subdivision.

Lillian Foster Curtis to Randy Curtis, All of the Second Street of the Town of Crowder.

John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Joshua and Kimberly Ledbetter, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section of Section 13 and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, both in Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Gokce Capital, LLC to Deltric Robertson, Lot 36 of proposed Woodland Acres Subdivision.

Ronald Ridgeway to Jerry and Connie Ridgeway, East Half of Section 4 and West Half of Section 3, all in Township 10 South, Range 8 West, Chickasaw Meridian.

Joe Barnett to Pamela Jo Barnett Mehlman, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Moss Acres, LLC to Jennifer Campbell, Lot 43 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Kelsey Johnson to Kelsey Johnson and Tammy Jones Johnson, Lot 33 of Keating Grove Subdivision, Section B.

A1 Investments, LLC to Danah P. Gray, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Zachary Hatcher and Jerry Hatcher to Jeffrey Goff New, Lots 43 to 45 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section D.

Thomas Chad Meek to Hunter T. Ivy, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eric and Amber Jones Beard to William Parman, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Dorothy Manning Griffis to Bill and Ann Still, 9.9 acres in the West Half of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Donnie Fowler to Jonathan Moudy, Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Donnie Fowler to Mary Elizabeth Gooch, Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

TKMK, LLC to Ahmed Saif Obad, Lots 14 and 16, Block 15, Original Town of Batesville.

First Judicial District

Hal Crenshaw to Wendy Bolding, Lucia McKnignt and Eleanor Nelson, The West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Johnny Ware to Lamarko Hammond, Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

John Bensko to Gina Dulin, Lot 47 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision, Section A.

Thelma Hayes to Marva and Marvin Hayes, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Estate of John I. Brasher to John Ingram Brasher Revocable Trust, North Half of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8, Range 8.

The John I. Brasher Revocable Trust to Shari and Rufus Smith, Lot 13 of Block 1, Town of Sardis.

Steve Parnell to Marvin Parnell, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 North, Range 8 East.

Gertrude Harris, et al to Belinda Brooks, Lot 10, Block D, Crenshaw.

Ford and Jennie Green to Precious Birge, East Half of Lot 42, Town of Como.