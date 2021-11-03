Batesville Municipal Court. 10/27/21

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court, Wednesday, Oct.27, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Tyrone Adams, 250 Lamar Ave., Marks, had possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tyler Thomas Arnold, 175 Wilson Road, Batesville, was given a Dec. 1 trial date on an open container charge.

Tracy Baker, 200 Leonard St., Apt. C, Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault due to lack of prosecution.

Dillan Wayne Brower, 109 Dogwood Heights, Batesville, failed to appear on a public drunkenness charge.

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central Street, Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance and expired tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Duane Henry Hodges, 1592 Graham Road, Thaxton, had charges of possession and the sale of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Paul Nicholas Jenkins, 152 CR 436, Oxford, pleaded guilty to possession of marijunana and was fined $443.

Demarcio Demond Maye, 26 Emmanuel Peyton Lane, Monticello, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Dionte Lorenzo Milton, 2539 River Road, Sliver Creek, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and no tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Antina Rosha Polk, 3595 Dorchester Drive, Horn Lake, pleaded guilty to DUI and was fined $779.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to contempt of court and was fined $2,358.

Quinterrius Dashee Smith, 167 Greenbriar, Courtland, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Craig James Breaux, 3912 Southdown Road, Houma, LA, failed to appear and was found guilty in his absence of DUI and no insurance and fined $1,185.

Natalie Downs Heafner, 230 Morrow Road, Courtland, had a shoplifting trial continued until a later date.

Matthew Myers McCain, 309 S. Leflore Ave., Cleveland, had charges of possession of paraphernalia, no tag, and expired driver’s license dismissed, but was found guilty of DUI and careless driving and fined $1,194.