South Panola High School senior McGheyla Patton was named 2021 Homecoming Queen at halftime of the South Panola-DeSoto Central football game Friday, Oct. 22, at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. The Tigers defeated the visiting Jaguars 35-6 to cap off the Homecoming game activities. The queen was escorted by her father, Roderick Sanford. (Glennie Pou)