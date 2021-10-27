Panola Medical opening the Quitman County hospital Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Panola Medical Center officials announced Wednesday that approval for licensure has been obtained for reopening the hospital at Marks, which has been closed since 2016.

Quitman Community Hospital is expected to open at 3 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the state approval is verified.

Panola Medical Center has served much of the population in Quitman County during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the reopening of the hospital will help allow for the treatment of those affected by the virus at the community level.

In addition, Panola Med officials said the reopening will provide almost 100 jobs to a community of less than 2,000, and will provide an emergency room, med surg, radiology, and a negative pressure isolation room from those affected by COVID-19 and other airborne infectious diseases.

The Quitman County hospital first opened in 1977.