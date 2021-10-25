College/Pro Roundup

For the weekend of Oct. 23-24

D’Jordan Strong had one tackle and one pass-broken-up in No.14 Coastal Carolina’s 30-27 loss at Appalachian State.

Janari Dean collected two tackles as Mississippi State eased past Vanderbilt 45-6.

K.J. Jefferson threw four touchdowns and ran for 33 yards on three carries in Arkansas’ 45-3 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Martez Clark had two kickoff returns for 19 yards in Northwest Mississippi Community College’s 41-13 homecoming victory over Itawamba CC.

Tra’ Norwood registered four tackles in Mississippi Delta Community College’s 24-15 win over Holmes. Jordan Milton also had four tackles and a forced fumble for Holmes.

Sylvonta Oliver posted three tackles and a pass-broken-up as Memphis lost to Central Florida 24-7.

Darrell Henderson, Jr., rushed 15 times for 45 yards while catching three passes for 19 yards in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-19 victory over Detroit.