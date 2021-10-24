Larry Eugene McGehee, 71
Published 6:16 pm Sunday, October 24, 2021
Larry Eugene McGehee, 71, went to be the Lord on Saturday morning, Oct. 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct., 26, at Wyatte Baptist Church near Senatobia with the interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Sardis. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
Larry was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Sardis to the late Clyde and Jewel Appleton McGehee. He was a faithful member of Wyatte Baptist Church and had retired from MDOT having reached the rank of sergeant. Larry was a devoted and loving husband, and a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his church family and singing in the choir.
Larry was also an avid watcher of western movies and a true Mississippi State fan, “Hail State”.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Myra B. McGehee of Coldwate; two sons, Michael McGehee (Stacy) of Strayhorn, and Lyle McGehee (Niki) of Senatobia; five grandchildren, Tyler Baginski, Bethany Bagniski, Drew McGehee, Lindsey McGehee, Karis McGehee; three brothers, Frankie McGehee of Sardis, Billy McGehee (June) of Sardis, and John McGehee (Sandy) of Hernando, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde McGehee, Jr.