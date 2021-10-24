Larry Eugene McGehee, 71, went to be the Lord on Saturday morning, Oct. 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct., 26, at Wyatte Baptist Church near Senatobia with the interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Sardis. The family will be receiving friends beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

Larry was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Sardis to the late Clyde and Jewel Appleton McGehee. He was a faithful member of Wyatte Baptist Church and had retired from MDOT having reached the rank of sergeant. Larry was a devoted and loving husband, and a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved his church family and singing in the choir.

Larry was also an avid watcher of western movies and a true Mississippi State fan, “Hail State”.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Myra B. McGehee of Coldwate; two sons, Michael McGehee (Stacy) of Strayhorn, and Lyle McGehee (Niki) of Senatobia; five grandchildren, Tyler Baginski, Bethany Bagniski, Drew McGehee, Lindsey McGehee, Karis McGehee; three brothers, Frankie McGehee of Sardis, Billy McGehee (June) of Sardis, and John McGehee (Sandy) of Hernando, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde McGehee, Jr.