NP Cougars thrash Rosa Fort 70-20

QD Walls threw for four touchdowns and ran for three as the North Panola (6-1, 3-0) clinched its second straight Region 2-3A championship with a 70-20 thumping of Rosa Fort (Tunica) Friday in Sardis.

The No. 2 ranked Cougars finish out the regular Thursday at Holly Springs.

Walls had scoring passes of 70,20,18 and 16 yards while finding the endzone on runs of 29,11 and 5 yards.

Limekin Walls had touchdown runs of 25 and 8 yards in the second half.

T.J.Davis returned the second half kickoff 65 yards to give the Cougars a 48-20 cushion.