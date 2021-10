Ryan Austin, 43, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Ryan was the husband of Keisha Austin of Courtland.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Courtland.