BPD holds promotion ceremony for officers

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman held a short ceremony Monday morning at the Police Station to recognize three officers who have recently received promotions. Since becoming chief, Pittman invites family of officers who receive promotions to pin their new badge to their uniforms. After Monday’s event, two of the three promoted were photographed with their families. One officer works in the Narcotics Division and The Panolian will not identify him by name or photo, as requested by Pittman. Pictured are (from left) Reggie Miller and Patrenia Miller, parents of Sgt. Isaiah Miller (2 years of service), Chief Pittman, and Det. Sgt. Adam Smithey (3 years of service) with his wife Emilie Smithey.