Window shopping for Christmas gifts made for fun day trip

Mt. Olivet News

Thank you for so many calls and texts about cookbooks after last week’s column. Some of you had the Bell’s Best telephone cookbook, but had lost it. When you found out the value of it, some started searching for theirs I heard.

I was asked to print the Hoe Cake recipe that we ran some times ago. It comes from the 60 year old Minnie Pearl Music City Cookbook.

Hoe Cake

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg beaten

¼ cup hot water

Mix it all up and pour a tablespoon into a hot skillet of bacon grease. When edges are dry and the middle is bubbly, turn over and brown the other side. Makes 12-16 cakes.

Recently six members of our 1955 graduating class met at Burns BBQ in commemoration of our 66th graduation. Classmates were Marvin Ridgeway, Ruby Nardozzi, Carol Ann Crafton, Elton Jay, Billy Crestman, and myself.

Special guests were spouses Steve Crafton and Sonia Jay, Pat Hardy, and Maury Harris.

Maury came from Curtis in the third grade when his school closed. He stayed with us until seventh grade, but always comes to our reunions.

Marvin played linebacker his junior and senior years, and Winona was their fiercest opponent back then.

Billie was married to a Delta farmer, and resides in Indianola. Carol Ann was a social worker who was employed by the Dept. of Corrections.

Everyone will remember Ruby from when she worked at her brother’s store, Sims Clothing. Elton is our leader and keeps up with all the living members. He gives us reports and reminders about the reunions. Without Elton we would not be very organized.

After I left the luncheon I went Christmas window shopping. In Como I stopped at Miss Betty’s This-n-That. She was closed but I saw a wrought iron plant holder that I would love to get for a Christmas gift.

I looked around at Crockett’s Antiques while I was there. They always have a lot of beautiful merchandise and is a good place to find a gift for almost anyone.

When I passed by Lipscomb Livestock Company it must have been sale day because there were large trailers parked everywhere. It brought back wonderful memories of when we had cattle and sometimes went to sell calves in the fall, or just to hear Bobby Lipscomb auctioneering. If you were not careful you might buy something you really didn’t want.

I drove back down to the Back Porch, which was also closed, but I saw some antique iron pieces. There was a set of old cotton scales, but it did not have a pea. Some iron kettles were there, and they were a must back in the day.

Of course, The Candle Shop with its variety of candles and accessories was a nice window-shopping visit. So was Talk of the Town.

In my search for the Panola County Cancer Survivors Cookbook, Arty Hudson (widow of Red Hudson) called to tell me she has three copies. I’m getting one and the other two are available. They are $10 each and checks can be made to the Panola County Cancer Relief Fund.

This money goes to help cancer patients with some of the costs of getting to and from their treatments. The organization was one of the many projects that Red started.

Thanksgiving will soon be here and I want to write about some of your holiday traditions. Call or text me at 901-828-8824 to give me the details.