Sid Cook, 77, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home near Courtland.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Oct. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sid was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Batesville to the late Ernie Dean and Maggie Jordan Cook. He was a retired contractor and member of Courtland Baptist Church. Sid also honorably served in the Mississippi National Guard.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Diane Cook of Courtland; his children, Sidney Cook, Jr. (Susane) of Olive Branch, Stan /Cook (Kelley) of Olive Branch, Jerry Joyner (Tina) of Courtland, Sandra Aylor of Cordova, TN; two sisters, Nancy Cook Burns of Batesville, Jean Cook Rosenburger of Pasadena, CA; two brothers, Charlie Cook of Courtland, Donald Cook of Batesville; eight grandchildren, Blane Joyner, Dylan Whalen, Kaleb Joyner, Cadence Aylor, Taylor Cook, Sean Sidney Cook, III, Natalie Cook, Luke Cook and one great-grandson, Thomas Joyner.

Along with his parents, Sid was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah Barnett.