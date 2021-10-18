On Sept. 17, 2021, Master Sergeant Danney R. Stewart went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife Suzie Ann Stewart, of Eureka, Mont., his two sons, Joe Stewart and wife Nikki from West Memphis, Ark., and Corey Stewart and wife Tabitha from Oxford. He is also survived by daughter Wyndi Stewart Heavner and husband Jason from Mumford, Tenn. and his mother Dorothy Stewart from Lewisburg. Dan also leaves 2 brothers, Kenney Stewart and wife Evette from Olive Branch, and Rickey Stewart and wife Barbara from Lewisburg. Dan has eight beautiful grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his father Carl Stewart.

Dan served for over 34 years in the U.S. Armed Forces. The majority of his service was in Recruiting and Retention NCO. He also served in the Mississippi National Guard & District Director for Area 1 and as Conference Arrangements Chair for the Mississippi National Guard Non-Commissioned Officers Association.

During his military service he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a Non-Commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.

Dan was also involved in Montana Disaster Relief Service where he helped re-build homes that had flood damage, mold remediation and clean-up. He also cooked for disaster relief teams and worked in other areas as needed.

Dan was the Vice-Commander of the American Legion Post 74 in Eureka, Mont., doing membership drives, placing crosses along Montana highways after a motorist fatality and numerous other duties.

Schnackenberg Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. There will not be a funeral service upon the request of Dan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For those who want to make a memorial gift, it can be sent to Valley Baptist Church, PO Box 1825, Eureka, MT 59917 – “Building Fund.”