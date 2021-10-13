Panola County Jail Log 10/4-11/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 4

Prentice Mays, Jr., 702A Cox St., Senatobia, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tammy Jean Steward, 225 Moon Ave., Crenshaw, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 5

Kevin Dewayne Clay, 700 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Christopher Gene Golden, 4921 Central Academy Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Caitlin Star Griffin, 495 Bailey Ave., Crowder, charged with burglary and two counts of grand larceny.

David Allen Atkinson, 46 Dead End Cove, Pope, charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply.

Oct. 6

Kendrick Deshay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with petit larceny and disorderly conduct.

Janice Q. Crossland, 608 East Lee St., Apt. 109, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit Court).

Willie Charles White, Jr., 445 Elizabeth St., Charleston, charged with aggravated domestic violence, and held on bench warrants (Batesville Municipal, Panola County Circuit).

Michael Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 7

Brandon Allen Morton, 2036 Toole Rd., Enid, charged with simple assault.

Arthur Wayne Garrard, 6379 Crescent Cr., Olive Branch, held as a State Inmate.

Nash Griffin, 2181 Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit).

Robert Earl Boggy, 56 Outlaw Hill Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Oct. 8

Quinton Omarion Williams, 1191/2 Field St., Batesville, charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Christopher Tyler Brown, 1749 Morrow Rd., charged with trespassing.

Tracey Bernard Scurlock, 134 Williams Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Circuit).

Harley Stevens Davis, 2045 Portland Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Marco Kentrel Lamar, Lamar Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Eddie Lewis Beals, 104 Missouri Ave., Crenshaw, charged with disturbing the peace.

Oct. 9

Kevin Devon Jefferson, 388 De Bowen Wilson Rd., arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Tommy Lee Thomas, Jr., 70 Barker Rd., Courtland, charged with grand larceny.

Justin Robert Johnson, 1920 Tara Dr., Hernando, charged with DUI and speeding.

Oct. 10

Christie June Botello, 11 CR 209, Oakland, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Stephen George Harris, 2669 Kirby Rd., Jonestown, charged with DUI, no insurance, and careless driving.

Robert Antoine Simmons, Jr., 453 Summer Ave., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Antionette Shadua Smith, 2509 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Sardis Municipal.)

Oct. 11

Ryanesha Christina Fairlee, 201 Atkins St., Apt. B, Sardis, charged with burglary of a house, malicious mischief, and grand larceny.