Glue is good for old Bibles and cookbooks alike

Mt. Olivet News

I heard from Janet Ware in the Black Jack community. Hilda and Sonny Wilson were back at church Sunday after being out sick. I’m sure that next to the last pew looked strange when empty.

During my married years when I attended Black Jack, George and I sat on the last pew. Billy Russell sits there now, but he graciously moves over when I visit.

At Mt. Olivet my 101-year-old mother sat on the second row from the front for more than 75 years. I am not comfortable unless I am sitting in that seat.

I am glad that churches and the City of Batesville will have a trunk or treat to give children an alternative to trick or treating. Black Jack will have their trunk or treat on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.

I announced to the Wednesday night Bible class that I had glued my favorite Bible back together with the Gorilla Glue that I gave my nephew for hand sanitizer by accident. (They were in very similar bottles).

Jo Barbee said maybe I could glue her Bell’s Best cookbook back together.

I was startled to learn that a used original yellow edition was sold for $100 in 1981. The books now sell for $70. The Pioneers of America was founded in Boston in 1911 at a meeting at the Somerset Hotel.

The organization celebrated 110 years this year. This book was compiled by Miss. Chapter No. 36 with wonderful down home recipes. Some of my favorites are Southern Cannon Balls, German Chocolate Dream Bars, Broken Glass Torte, Baked Bananas, and Squash Bread, among others.

There are four editions of this famous cookbook with the fourth edition being published in 1981. The four Bell’s Best cookbooks with over 6,000 outstanding recipes have been condensed into one cookbook with 429 of the most exceptional recipes. That was also published in 1981.

Fascinating facts in the cookbook are how the telephone was developed over the years.

I’ve asked my friends how many cookbooks they have. They range from seven to 13. I have about eight and have used them very little.

I think it’s an obsession to just collect them. I gave Rhonda Skipper my Better Homes and Gardens cookbook because I never used it.

I had lost my Black Jack cookbook and Morgan Graff from Heaven’s Trees Bed and Breakfast in Como graciously copied hers for me.

The late Red Hudson was the founder of the Panola County Cancer Relief Fund. They published a cookbook with friends and survivors submitting recipes. I am trying to find a copy of that book.

My favorite use of a cookbook is to thumb through and look at all the ingredients. I then put them back on the shelf and leave them.

Sherry Anderson and Jo Barbee attended the Lewellen family reunion on Sunday. It was held at the home of Bonnie Lewellen Johnson. Bonnie is the last surviving child. Although the crowd was small, the sharing of memories from the past was enjoyed by all.

Last Sunday Bro. Daniel Minor, minister at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, was the guest preacher in the absence of our pastor who was in a fishing tournament.

He mentioned how wonderful it was that so many of our churches are enjoying and accepted the fellowship of each other.

His wife and lovely children were also in attendance.

If you have a favorite cookbook story, or have a foolproof recipe with common ingredients, I’d like to hear from you. Maybe we can print a few of the best ones. Call or text me anytime at 901-828-8824.