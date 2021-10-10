Mary Alice Bowles Whitten, 82, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home near Courtland. She was the widow of the late Gordon Whitten.

A private family graveside service will be held Monday afternoon.

Mary Alice was born June 24, 1939, in Marks, to the late Preston and Nona West Bowles. She was a member of Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope.

Mary Alice was an assembly line worker for Parker-Hannifin Corporation in Batesville, and retired after twenty years of service. In her spare time, Mary Alice enjoyed reading, shopping and taking care of her cats.

Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Larrisa Whitten and Terissa Whitten Williams (Larry) both from Courtland in the Tocowa Community; one brother, Bobby Bowles of Crowder; and one grandson.

Along with her husband and parents, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Bowles.