Municipal Court 9/29/21

Batesville Court was held Wednesday, Sept. 29, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Hadi Khalid Alomari, 899 Sunset, Grenada, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of possession of marijuana and no tag and was fined $670.

Mondarius Laquan Armstead, 4072 Curtis Road, Batesville, had bond set at $500,000 on charges of DUI, running a stop sign, no driver’s license and felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

James Earl Bradley, Jr.,303 Willa Street, Batesville, had an aggravated domestic violence charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Bradley also had old fines of $4,128 due in 60 days.

Anthony Harris, Jr.,105 Trianon Street, Batesville, was found not guilty of simple assault due to lack of prosecution, but was ordered to pay old fines of $1,142.

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton Street, Batesville, was found not guilty of petit larceny due to lack of prosecution.

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central Street, Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, no tag light, and no insurance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jamarcus Levelle Jemario Holmes, 211 Noble Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417. Holmes also was ordered to pay old fines of $2,982.

Scarlett Keeton, 210 Perkins Ave., Crowder, had charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jennifer Lynn Kemp, 209 Hardy Road, Courtland, had charges of running a stop sign, open container, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Derrick Joseph Lamb-Marsh-Nix, 3741 Mill Stone Drive, Casselberry, Fla, pleaded guilty to DUI, careless driving and possession of marijunana in a vehicle and was given credit for $600 but still owes $1,027.

Ricky Henderson, Jr., no address given, had a (felony) domestic violence charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jnea Laticia McDonald, 1887 Clairmont Drive, Southaven, was found guilty of simple assault by menace or fear, but no fine was imposed.

Machelle Marie Rankins, 110 Bradford Street, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of petit larceny and false pretense and fined $716.

Michael Antonio Thomas, 3065 N. 67th Ave., Apt. 105, Phoenix, Arizona, had a simple assault charge dismissed.

Emily Savage Williamson, 476 CR 371 Water Valley, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and switched tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Kurtrell Benson, 2565 Countrywood Drive, Greenville, had cases of careless driving and DUI continued.

Brudarius Quintez Clark, 5652 Chickasaw Drive, Horn Lake, failed to appear and was found guilty in his absence of simple domestic violence, improper display and no drivers license and fined $950

Elmer Gene McGee, 210 Fisher Street, Batesville, was found guilty of DUI and fined $779, but had a failure to use a turn signal remained to the files.

Jermarcus Nelson, 150 East College Street, Sardis, had a case of DUI and contempt of court continued.

Kevin Christopher Pitcock, 10513 Hwy. 35 South, Batesville, was found guilty of simple possession marijuana in a vehicle and firearm enhancement penalty and fined $1,146, but had a careless driving charge remanded to the files.

Shaketta Wilkins, 101 Williams Street, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony for speeding and fined $159

Brian Jefferson Wilson, 201 Carol Drive, Houston , was found guilty of simple domestic violence and fined $417