USACE Vicksburg District announces seasonal closures at the North MS Lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces seasonal closure at the North MS Lakes. Beginning Oct. 1st, the following recreation areas will close at Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid, and Grenada Lakes:

Arkabutla Lake: Hernando Point Day Use and South Abutment Day Use remain closed. There are no additional closures.

Sardis Lake: Cypress Point Day Use Area and Paradise Point Day Use Area will close on Oct. 1. All remaining picnic shelters will close after Oct. 10.

Enid Lake: Hickory Ridge Day Use Area including (Hickory Ridge Beach, and Picnic Shelters 625 and 627) and Persimmon Hill Day Use Areas including (Persimmon Hill Beach, and Picnic shelters 583 and 584). Swim Beaches at Plum Point, Chickasaw Hill and Long Branch will also close Oct. 1.

Grenada Lake: Blue Hole, Willow Run Beach, Main Beach, Oak Grove Beach, Tall Pines Day Use, Old Fort Day Use

For more information or questions about recreation closures you may contact:

Arkabutla Lake: 662-562-6261

Sardis Lake: 662-563-4531

Enid Lake: 662-563-4571

Grenada Lake: 662-226-5911

Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes, the four Mississippi flood control reservoirs in the Vicksburg District’s area of responsibility, were authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1936, which provided a plan designed to address flooding that originated in the Yazoo Basin. The four reservoirs are used to hold runoff, or excess rainwater, as a flood-prevention measure. With approximately 3.2 million visitors each year, the north Mississippi lakes also contribute approximately $82 million into the local economy.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.