Northwest ‘Ranger Run’ supports students in need

Registration is ongoing for the Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation’s Second Annual Ranger Run, a virtual 5K organized to help students in need.

The family-friendly Ranger Run invites participants to “run, walk, hike, or bike” to help make a difference in the lives of students. Registration kicked off on Oct. 1, and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 21. The registration fee is $25.

Those taking part in the fundraiser can pick up their participant pack from the Foundation Office on the main campus the week of Oct. 18, or from the Haraway Center on Oct. 21, and proceed with their chosen 5K activity thereafter. The participant pack includes a Ranger Run t-shirt, instructions for the 5K, suggestions of places to run/walk/hike/bike in North Mississippi, a

finisher’s certificate, a personal thank you note from a student, and giveaways.

Participants are asked to use the #RangerRun hashtag on social media. To register, visit northwestms.edu/foundation. For more information, call Leeann Elrod at (662) 560-1112 or email lelrod@northwestms.edu.

For more information about Northwest, including ways to support the college, visit northwestms.edu.