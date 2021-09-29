SP at home against Olive Branch following Hernando victory

South Panola football returns home Friday to take on longtime rival Olive Branch in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

TheTigers opened up Region 1 6A play with a workman’s-like 25-9 win over Hernando last Friday in Hernando.

The Conquistadors of Olive Branch are 2-3 on the year with a forfeit win over Trezevant High (Memphis), and 21-14 over St. George, Tenn. Their losses came against Starkville (38-7), Evangelical, Tenn (8-7), and to DeSoto Central (28-7) last week.

Friday marks the first time since 2016 South Panola and Olive Branch have met.

Against Hernando, D’Mariun Perteet scored on touchdown runs of six and one yards as South Panola (3-2, 1-0) overcame a slow start before coasting to the victory.

The Tigers led 12-3 at halftime on Perteet’s six-yard run and a six-yard David Hubbard to Ethan Johnson pass with 2:01 left to play in the half.

The South Panola defense was the story of the game as they held Hernando quarterback and Southern Mississippi commit Zach Wileke to a modest 207 yards passing while limiting the Tigers to 41 yards rushing.

Hernando was held out of the endzone until nine seconds to play in the game.

Julius Pope extended the South Panola margin to 18-3 in the third quarter on a seven-yard touchdown run. Perteet later iced the game with a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter and Connor West added the PAT.

Perteet finished the game with 74 yards on 22 carries while Pope added 72 yards on seven totes to go along with a team-high nine tackles and a quarterback sack on defense.

Michael Johnson, Jr. added four carries for 32 yards and one interception with Mykel Allen contributing with two carries for 16 yards and two receptions for 16 yards. Hubbard was an efficient 15-of-19 passing for 182 yards.

Perteet also caught four passes for 43 yards with Johnson and John Blockmon adding three receptions each. Seandun Clark reeled in two passes for 68 yards, including a 35 yard hookup from Hubbard.

On the defensive side of the ball, Motrell Chapman collected six tackles while Khalik Boothe added five stops and three passes broken-up. Jalen Kirby, Landis McKinney and De’Marian Hoskins all registered three tackles.

Photo: South Panola defensive back Khalik Boothe makes a play on a Hernando receiver in the Tigers’ 25-9 district win Friday in Hernando. (Andy Young)