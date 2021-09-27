Lilliane Stanford Bobbitt, 84

Lilliane Stanford Bobbitt of Cleveland, Mississippi, passed away at the age of 84 on September 6, 2021.

Lilliane was born in Woodville, Mississippi, the older daughter of Rubel Thomas Seales and Sarah Caroline McCormick Seales.

At an early age, Lilliane’s family moved to Batesville, where she graduated from Batesville High School. She then attended the Mississippi University for Women (the W), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. After teaching high school for several years, her love of books inspired her to earn a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Mississippi.

In Cleveland, she enjoyed her job as a librarian at the Bolivar County Library. During her time in Cleveland, she was a faithful member of Calvary Episcopal Church, and she loved meeting her friends for lunch.

She was a long-time volunteer for the Guideposts prayer line and often enjoyed outings with the seniors at First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Bolivar County Humane Society as well as the Central Delta Humane Society and Friends of the Library.

Lilliane had a deep, abiding faith and love for all of God’s creations, with a particular fondness for her dog Li’l Bit, her rescue cat Pixie, and purple violas. She enjoyed her Cleveland garden and loved music, art, and drawing.

She delighted in concerts and fine arts performances at Delta State University. Her heart, however, belonged to her Ole Miss Rebels. A proud Ole Miss graduate, she was always seen in Rebel attire on every game day during football season.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie and Rubel Seales, and her grandparents, Robert and Hattie McCormick and James and Ida Seale.

Lilliane is survived by her daughter Angela Bobbitt of Knoxville, Tennessee, her sister Ruby (Kelly) Gilliam of Brandon, Mississippi, and her nephew Rocky (Amy) Gilliam of Brandon, Mississippi, as well as her very special friends from Cleveland, Marsha and Ken Swindol and Heather Gooden.

At Lilliane’s request, all services were private. If desired, friends may make donations to their local humane society.

Cleveland Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. An online guest register may be signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.