Panola County Jail Log 9/13-20/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 13

Johnnie Lynn Pritchard, 547 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Rachel Elizabeth Russell, 260 Perkins St., Crowder, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola Circuit.

Sept. 14

Cedric Eugene Echols, 4279 Lucious Taylor Rd., charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Mondarious Laquan Armstead, 4238 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and running a stop sign.

Cody Allen Walton, 1054 Riverview Rd., Sardis, charged with improper equipment, no insurance, driving with a switched tag, and possession of a controlled substance.

Kristine Lynn Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola Circuit.

Jeffrey Allen Brown, 112 Jones St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and careless driving.

Gabriel Andrew Ferguson, 2156 Vassar Rd., Pope, charged with breaking and entering.

John Henry Doyle, 205A Vance St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence, false pretense, and taking away a motor vehicle.

Sept. 15

Trish McKinley Doyle, 318 Greenhill Circle, charged with violation of a protection order.

Karon Lynn Smith, 2277 Brooksman Rd.,Apt. 3, Sardis, charged with family disturbance.

Jamarcus L. Holmes, 211 Noble St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Machelle Marie Rankins, 110 Bradford St., Batesville, charged with petit larceny and false pretense.

Sept. 16

Nicholas Scott Respess, 959 Whippoorwill Rd., Pope, charged with sale of methamphetamine.

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Johnathan Wayne Alred, 10158 Dummy Line Rd., arrested on a bench warrant (failure to appear) from Justice Court.

Dana Isabelle Churchill, 3404 Hwy. 10, Waterford, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola Circuit.

Sept. 17

Breanna Shariee Rudd, 2058 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tekeon Lazerio Brewer, 107 Elizabeth St., Charleston, charged with domestic violence.

Hadi Khalid Alomari, 899 Sunset Dr., Grenada, charged with felony possession of controlled substance.

James Richard Gayden, 2380 Bett Rd., Coldwater, held as a state inmate.

Daniel Lee Sena, 128 Forrest Dr., Sardis, charged with parole violation.

Kenneth Connor Allison, 1136 Groome St., Greenville, held as a federal detainee.

Haydon Riddell Bolen, 255 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Sept. 18

James Earl Bradley, 202 Willa St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Danilo Cruz Carcamo, 1844 Dearing Rd., Memphis, charged with fishing without a license.

Kerwin Petee Franklin, 705 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, held for St. Louis authorities.

Sept. 19

Billy Wayne Yon, 139 Gator Rd., Coldwater, charged with trespassing.

Anthony Bernard House, 324 Hays St., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Reginald Lee Lewis, 9324 Tate-Panola Rd., Sarah, charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, public profanity, and resisting arrest.

Sept. 20

Jennifer Lynn Kemp, 209 Hardy Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, firearm enhancement penalty, possession of paraphernalia, open container, and disregard for traffic signal.