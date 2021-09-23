NDS Homecoming Maids

These young ladies will be part of the Homecoming Court when North Delta School has its Homecoming game next Friday, Oct. 1. The Green Wave football team will host Oak Hill Academy at 7 p.m. Pictured are (front, from left) Senior Maids Carly Flautt, Libby Miller, Sonni Smith, Shelby Boone, (back) Freshman Maids Ella Nichopoulos and Kaley Ward, Junior Maids Betsy Wolfe, Sophie Williams, and Kelli Manues, and Sophomore Maids Emma Nichopoulos and Lily Kate Locke. (Contributed)