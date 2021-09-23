Municipal Court 9/15/21

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Sept. 15, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Latisha Sheri Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, had charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm possession enhancement penalty, failure to use a turn signal, and false ID bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Steven Lee Black, 119 Lynn St., Grenada, had charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, felony)possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and open container bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Sky Randy Braxton, 206 Tubbs Rd, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,809 on contempt of court charges.

Janice Quincy Crossland, 1372 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

David Maurice Hall, 3412 Lucibill Rd., Memphis, was found guilty in his absence of shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Ricky Lanier Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, had a felony domestic violence charge bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury. Henderson also had old fines of $668.

Christopher Antonio Ladd, 3973 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, had charges of DUI and no driver’s license bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury. Ladd was also given credit with time served for $1,583 in old fines.

Jnea Laticia McDonald, 1887 Clairmont Dr., Southaven, was found not guilty of telecommunication threat, but was given a 10-day suspended sentence pending payment on old fines of $586.

Wendy Yumileth Mendoza, 3558 Ladue St., Memphis, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a disorderly conduct charge.

Taiwan Shavonco Obey, 557 Sanders Road, Sardis, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on possession of marijunana in a vehicle and old fines of $2,210.

Abreal Ceclia Powell, 745 Murphey Ridge Rd., Batesville, had a simple assault charge continued.

Jarquavian Jermaine Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, had a felony malicious mischief charge bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Dianah Nicole Switzer, 75 Switzer Road, Grenada, had a (felony) possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Arodi Vicente Vazquez, 3558 Ladue St., Memphis, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear on charges of no tag, no insurance and no drivers license.

Ronald Delane Ware II, 181 Ruby St., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to DUI and no insurance, but pleaded guilty to possession of marijunana in a vehicle, open container and no driver’s license. Ware also had a no tag charge dismissed.

Brittany Winfield, 1039 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146,

In cases set for trial,

Brandy Lee Daniel-Fultz, 672 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, had a disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor case continued until Oct. 6.

Natalie Downs Heafner, 230 Morrow Rd., Courtland, had a shoplifting case continued.

Danielle Joanne Mills, 82 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, failed to appear, was found guilty of shoplifting and fined $1,146.