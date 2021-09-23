McGehee 50th anniversary celebration Sunday

Family and friends of William Douglas “Billy” and June Elizabeth (Woodard) McGehee will honor the couple on the 50th anniversary of their marriage with a celebration at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The couple were married at Hebron Baptist Church in Sardis on Sept. 24, 1971 by Rev. Ira Perkins.

Mr. McGehee is retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation with 37 years of service.

Mrs. McGehee retired from Panola County after a 14-year career, and also spent 20 years in the grocery business.

They are longtime members of Calvary Baptist Church.

They have two daughters, Liz (Jamie) Axthelm of Maryville, TN, and Dawn (Jason) Slayton of Batesville. The McGehees have four grandchildren, Bailey and Hunter Axthelm, and Jay and Will Slayton.

All friends are cordially invited to attend. The couple has asked that no gifts be brought.