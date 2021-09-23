Killough part of MC Marching Band

Amber Killough of Pope is part of the 2021 Mississippi College Marching Band, which made its debut Sept. 2 on campus with performances at MC’s football home opener against Albany State. The band is under the direction of Duncan Goff.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,100 students from approximately 35 states and more then three dozen countries.

Founded in 1826, MC is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, one of the largest private universities in the state, and America’s second-oldest Baptist college.