There was a memorial service for Gwendolyn and her mother Rosa Lee held Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Gwendolyn Canon graduated with a Bachelor of Art and Education at The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and graduated with a Masters of Art with Education from William Carey University Art Department. She had an Artist Internship at the Education Television Station (ETV).

Gwendolyn spent many years as a public and private Art Teacher. She was known on the Gulf Coast for her work as a re-enactment and courtroom sketch artist for WLOX-TV, ABC News. She frequently referred to herself as the Human Camera and that her name was Canon like the camera.

Gwendolyn was a real “Southern Bell,” and a very talented Fine and Commercial Artist with both sculptures and painting. Her two favorite sculptures were of an old sailor which she produced in bronze and a ceramic birthday cake. She loved producing Christian paintings and Southern art.

Her father told her many times that she should paint magnolias and lighthouses, because that is the art that sells. Against her desires, she painted a magnolia, and a day and night version of the Biloxi Lighthouse. Gwendolyn jokingly admitted, Jesse Canon, her dad, was right. The prints sold well, and the print of the night view of the lighthouse sold out quickly.

Gwendolyn’s favorite work was her painting of the entire Book of Revelation in the bible. She called it “Revelations.” It took her three years to paint it, and she was always hoping someone special would purchase it.