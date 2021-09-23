Gwendolyn Canon
Published 10:06 am Thursday, September 23, 2021
There was a memorial service for Gwendolyn and her mother Rosa Lee held Thursday, Sept. 23, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.
Gwendolyn Canon graduated with a Bachelor of Art and Education at The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and graduated with a Masters of Art with Education from William Carey University Art Department. She had an Artist Internship at the Education Television Station (ETV).
Gwendolyn spent many years as a public and private Art Teacher. She was known on the Gulf Coast for her work as a re-enactment and courtroom sketch artist for WLOX-TV, ABC News. She frequently referred to herself as the Human Camera and that her name was Canon like the camera.
Gwendolyn was a real “Southern Bell,” and a very talented Fine and Commercial Artist with both sculptures and painting. Her two favorite sculptures were of an old sailor which she produced in bronze and a ceramic birthday cake. She loved producing Christian paintings and Southern art.
Her father told her many times that she should paint magnolias and lighthouses, because that is the art that sells. Against her desires, she painted a magnolia, and a day and night version of the Biloxi Lighthouse. Gwendolyn jokingly admitted, Jesse Canon, her dad, was right. The prints sold well, and the print of the night view of the lighthouse sold out quickly.
Gwendolyn’s favorite work was her painting of the entire Book of Revelation in the bible. She called it “Revelations.” It took her three years to paint it, and she was always hoping someone special would purchase it.
Gwendolyn lived at her home in Pass Christian for 24 years. She had creative names for everything around her. She called her home and art studio “The Mockingbird Sings with the Wind through the Magnolias.”
She cherished her only son and best friend, Nathan, who passed away July 25, 2016. Nathan nicknamed his mom, “Ms Sippi Mum,” and she continued to refer to that name for herself until her passing.
Gwendolyn adored her 13 Japanese Chin puppies. They were uniquely named, mostly after family members. The oldest being named “The General Spencer Lee Canon.” In April she had the opportunity to move to a large, beautiful, Antebellum home in Canton, Mississippi. The move was closer to her mother, and the opportunity for new happy memories and experiences.
Gwendolyn was passionate about her relationship with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, as reflected in her regular posting of scripture and messages of Love and Encouragement on her Facebook page. She leaves behind three grandchildren and 10 of her beloved puppies who will now live with her friends.
Gwendolyn’s favorite bible passages were Psalm 23 and Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”
Gwendolyn requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to either the Panola County Humane Society, The Magnolia Cemetery Fund, or The Cross.