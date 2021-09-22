Billy Eugene Johnson, 72, a resident of Brandon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Johnson was born on May 7, 1949 in Oxford to the late Grady Keaton Johnson and Blanche Ray Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Lupe Johnson; five children, Derek Johnson (Tabitha), Joshua Johnson (Kathryn), Carly Weeks (Bobby), Kaitlyn Rose Johnson and Kameron Johnson (Alexis); six grandchildren, Jacob Kyle Johnson, Rivers Dakota Johnson, Mikayla Grace Johnson, Peyton Aubrey Johnson, Swayze Weeks, Nathan Cohen Johnson and another grandchild on the way; nephew, Ken Johnson (Susan) and two great nieces, Piper Rutherford and Mica Rawson.

Mr. Johnson is also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Keaton Johnson.