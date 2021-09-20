Patsy Ann Darby Jones, 74, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home near Enid.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Forrest Memorial Park.

Patsy was born April 30, 1947 in Panola County, to the late Audrey and Maudie Burke Darby. She retired from Dress Barn in Batesville, and was a member of New Hope Church of God.

Patsy loved crocheting and working outside in her gardens, but most of all she loving spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by her two sons, Tracy Darby of Enid, and Scott Respess (Louise) of Courtland; a sister, Carolyn Mills (Paul Mills, Jr.) of Courtland; two grandchildren, Ashley Respess, Matthew Respess; and four great-grandchildren, Anna Claire, Bradlee, Charlie, Elliana.