Georgia “Jo” Lucille Patterson, 90

Georgia “Jo” Lucille Patterson, age 90, of Kempner, TX, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept, 27, at Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 FM 2657 in Kempner, with burial following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, .at Viss Family Funeral Home.

Georgia was born on July 2, 1931, in Crowder to Edward and Gladys (Cook) Hodges. She graduated from Crowder High School in 1948 and married her sweetheart, John Patterson in May of 1948. She spent 22 years as the wife of a career soldier which took her and John away from cotton sharecropping on the Mississippi Delta.

When John retired from the US Army, they moved to Lampasas, TX and founded Centex Data, a bookkeeping service, until they both retired in 1991.

Called “Miss Jo” by friends, she was active in Clear Creek Baptist Church and was known for her scratch-made carrot cakes which she happily baked for all who wanted one. Besides baking, Miss Jo enjoyed gardening, sewing and fellowship with others.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Patterson in 2013; her son, Richard Patterson in 2015 and her sister, Bettie Ronne in 2016.

Jo is survived by her son, John Patterson Jr. and wife, Diana; her daughter, Karen Patterson; daughter-in-law, Dallas Patterson; sister, Sandra Ware and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

