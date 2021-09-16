West Camp M.B. welcomes new pastor

West Camp M.B. Church will hold a special installation service on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. for new pastor Rev. Richard E. Hairston and his wife Sister Angie Hairston.

Pastor Hariston accepted the call to pastor West Camp on July 25 after having been elected by the church and appointed by God to fulfill his Christian duty.

Rev. Hairston’s home church is Mt. Hope M.B. in Taylor, where he confessed his hope in Christ at a young age. He answered the call to preach and teach the Word of God on Feb. 17, 2008.

He graduated from Brewster Theological Clinic and School of Religion in Memphis in 2011, and attended the Mississippi Baptist Seminary and Bible College in Oxford. He was licensed in August, 2008, and ordained on Nov. 11, 2011.

Pastor Hairston and his wife Angie have been married for 32 years. They have three daughters, Ashley, Santania, and Amber; and three grandchildren, Angelina, Anijah, and A’Londyn.

He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1985 and from Northwest Community College in 1987.

Pastor Hairston was employed with Whirlpool for 21 years and currently works for the University of Mississippi as a manufacturing technician for the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence.