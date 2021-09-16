Panola County Property Transfers 8/23-27/21

Property transfers between August 23 – August 27, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

William and Sherry Davis to N&M Davis Rentals, LLC, Fraction of Lots 4 and 5, Concrete Block Subdivision, and Lots 12-14, Section K, Sardis Lake Estates.

Dillon Brewer to Lee Ann Howe, A parcel in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Gaylon Reed and Amanda Williams to Charles and Katrina Gibson, The Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Jane Sutton to Denise (Sutton) Gee and Alanna (Sutton) May, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Stephanie Wiley to Coressa Leavy, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

DLF Partnership and Georgane Easley to CT Investments, LLC, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Calvin and Cynthia Jones to Heather Drewrey, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8, Range 6 West.

WRF Holdings, LLC to West Brothers Realty, LLC, A fraction of Block F, Court Place Subdivision; Lot 27 of Parkway Courts; Lot 43, Parkway Courts.

William and Victoria Duckworth to Ryan Hardy, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Ramesh and Purnima Purohit to Lynn Property, LLC, A parcel located in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Forrest and Victoria Wilbanks to Chris Beardain, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

James and Carol Massey to BP Land Company, LLC, The Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 9 West, and a fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Jane Emerson and Jewell Gatewood to Mollie Henson, A parcel in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Lisa Mitchell to Travis Ferguson, Lot 3 of Block 30, City of Batesville.

Shirlie Hester and Labrina McCray to James Bland, Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Estate of Donald Wright to Joseph Deluca, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Martha Cannon to Garry and Martha Cannon Living Trust, A parcel in Section 36, Township 9, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

William and Sherry Davis to N&M Davis Rentals, LLC, Fraction of Lot 2 of the Howry Subdivision of Motley Lot.

Charles Lark to Billy Clay, Part of Lot 44, Block 15, Ward Reservation.

Letha Gilmore to Della Burdette, Lot 36 of the Greenhill Subdivision.

Jeffery Binford to Richard and Kaitlyn Gesslin, Part of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Larry and Linda Newsom to Larry, Linda and Larry Newsom, Jr., A parcel in Section 8, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Albert Metts to Cynthia Metts Key, et al, 105.5 acres in the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 7, Range 7.

Linda Brewer to Arthur Gisclair, Lots 39 and 40 of Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Central Property Exchange, LLC to Michael and Jana Klepzig, A part of Section 27, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.