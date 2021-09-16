Panola County Jail Log 9/6-12/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 6

Wesley Eugene Pegues, 423 Warren St., Como, charged with DUI refusal.

Sept. 7

Jeffrey Sylvester Young, 2395 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

James Ronnie McCracken, 506 Cleveland St., New Albaby, charged with driving with suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Lamont Rodgers, 29764 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with contempt of court (Sardis Municipal) and domestic violence.

Sept. 8

Lavoina Rydell Hazzard, 420 Tiger St., Charleston, serving seven days from Batesville Municipal.

Kylan Cortez Speights, 120 Coon Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with speeding, careless driving, no seat belt, and possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Tredale Porter, 5211 Nash Rd., Batesville, serving 25 days from Batesville Municipal.

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willa St., Batesville, serving 10 days from Batesville Municipal.

Sept. 9

James Demarius Barber, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Jane Erin Hall, 6236 Hwy. 3, Crenshaw, charged with DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Michael Antonio James, Jr., 221 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Steve Einar Roberson, 103 Banger Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI.

Robert Lee Brown, Jr., 236 Crenshaw-Sledge Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Emily Nicole Savage-Williamson, 276 CR 376, Water Valley, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, and driving with a switched tag.

Scarlett Ruth Keeton, 210 Perkins St., Crowder, charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

Ashlie Payton Ellis, 210 Perkins St., Crowder, arrested on a hold for Quitman Circuit Court.

Robert Lavelle Spain, 867 Sanders Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola Circuit Court.

Sky Randy Braxton, 206 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 42, Batesville, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Kenneth Matthew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Eddie Hugh Harris, 104 Fogg Rd., Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Transito Trego Palacious, 1111 Steven St., Irving, Tex., charged with DUI and no tag.

Sept. 11

Tyler Weston Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, no tag light, and no insurance.

Kierra Deshaun House, 310 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey L. Johnson, 2946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and domestic violence.

Rashad Hunt, Third St., Crowder, charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

Nash Griffin, 1056 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation (Panola County Circuit).

Zachary Shane Miller, Clearwater, Fla., arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit.

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with abuse of 911 call system.

Sept. 12

Ricky L. Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

Emaya Marie Moss, 1711 Anderson Rd., Oxford, charged with DUI.

Anthony Terrell Harris, 3590 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jamaal Ahmad Ellison, 83A Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Lamarko Terrell Moore, 201 Draper St., Batesville, charged with DUI.