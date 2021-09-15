Wild Bill’s store approved for county line location

A Meridian developer was given approval to build a new convenience store near the Panola-Lafayette County line on Hwy. 6E during the regular monthly meeting of the Panola County Land Development Commission Monday evening at the Batesville Courthouse.

Lance McWilliams told the land use commission he will tear down the existing structure located on the south side of the highway, and build a Wild Bill’s Convenience Store. The store was a thriving business for decades, known as Pete’s One Stop, with a barbecue pit and other foods.

Until the City of Oxford allowed the sale of cold beer, the location was popular with Ole Miss students and Lafayette County residents, being the closest place to buy cold alcohol.

The past two decades the building has been approved for a variety of resale and antique business, and some flea-market style setups, but no business has lasted more than a few months at the location.

Land commission members, mindful of their duty to protect the aesthetics of the Batesville-Oxford corridor on Hwy. 6E, have wanted applications for improvements to the property.

McWilliams said the new store will also have a boutique area designed for Ole Miss sports fans, with Rebels-themed selections.

The Land Commission gave several other approvals for small businesses wanting to locate in the county, including a snack truck.

Also given approval for a minor subdivision (one that doesn’t require the construction of streets and curbs) was given to Chad Tidwell of CT Investments for the building of single family homes on property he owns at the corner of Cotton Plant and Tranthan Roads, west of Mt. Olivet road and south of Hwy. 6.

The property is outside the City of Batesville incorporated limits and Tidwell also wants to use city utilities for the subdivision.

The Land Commission approved the request, stipulating the houses must be stick-built, each on at least one acre of land, and each having its own wastewater treatment system.