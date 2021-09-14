Batesville students earn MSA placement

Cecil Bolton and Katherine Daleke of Batesville have the opportunity to complete their junior and senior years of high school at the Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) in Brookhaven.

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) is an 11th and 12th grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school. Students not only meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, they receive special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and theatre.

Bolton and Daleke are both juniors this semester. Hundreds of sophomores from all around Mississippi apply each year, hoping to spend their junior and senior years at the elite school.

Students interested in MSA apply by Feb. 1 of their sophomore year. In addition to MSA students consistently winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school holds the No. 2 highest ACT average in the state.

MSA is designed for those students who want to explore the arts in an extraordinary way. Students with demonstrated talent that need a collegiate level learning experience in the arts, often not widely available across the state, are candidates for admission.