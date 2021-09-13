William Travis Billingsley, 82, of Senatobia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Travis was born on May 17, 1939, to Floyd Travis Billingsley and Hazel McAllister Billingsley. He was President and owner, for 56 years, of Billingsley Auction Sale, Inc., a member of Mississippi Cattleman’s Association, and an avid Mississippi State fan.

Travis will be remembered as a hard worker and a devoted family man. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his wife, Jane Billingsley, of Senatobia; two sons, William Christopher Billingsley (Rebecca) and James Kimbal Billingsley (Lisa), all of Senatobia; two sisters, Linda Taylor (Tommy) of Lugoff, SC and Juanita Dunn (Walter) of Little Rock; two brothers, Ricky Billingsley (Sandra) of Lawshill, and Neal Billingsley (Debbie) of Senatobia; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah Jo White and his parents.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Senatobia Church of Christ. Internment was at Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be mailed to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.