Ricky Joe Dees, 57, passed away Sept. 8, 2021.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Bethel Cemetery with Bro. David Uselton officiating.

Ricky was born on Dec. 14, 1963, to Hazel Ilene Smith Dees and the late Elzie Ray Dees in Batesville. He and his son ran Dees Logging Company together. Ricky was a hard worker and a faithful Christian, attending Calvary Holiness in Enid. He also adored his precious grandchildren and loved playing with them.

The family members he leaves behind includes his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Jacobs Dees of Enid; four children, Karen Harper (Colby) of Enid, Melissa Williams (Bryan) of Enid, Amy Turner (Samuel) of Batesville, and Isaac Dees (Samantha) of Enid; his mother, Ilene Smith Dees of Enid; and 10 grandchildren, Anna Kate, Easton, Caroline, Elise, Anderson, Lawson, Emerson, Tatum, Raegan, and Hadley Beth.

Along with his father, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Ray Dees and Jimmy Dale Dees.