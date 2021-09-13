Mrs. Erika Lynn Cook Morgan, 32, went to her home in Heaven on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. The funeral service was Thursday, Sept. 9, at Union West Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Howell, Rev. John Davis and Rev. Don Shaffer officiating. Burial was in Magnolia Cemetery.

Erika was born on Dec. 28, 1988, in Batesville and was the second oldest of five siblings. She graduated from Lafayette High School in Oxford, where she was a member of the Color Guard, BETA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and played the oboe in the band.

Following high school, she attended and graduated from Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia where she earned her Associates Degree. She had a number of hobbies which included shopping yard sales, planning parties, cooking, getting pampered at the salon and spending time with her friends.

Her life revolved around her children and she loved staying home raising her family until they began school. She was an active cheer mom at Live Oak Recreation Cheerleading, always available to be a part of her children’s school activities and was a VIP at North Live Oak Elementary. She found great joy in the time she spent substitute teaching at North Live Oak Elementary School. Above all, her favorite hobby was being a devoted wife, a loving mother and a caring daughter and sister.

Erika was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Katie Lavelle McMurtrey; her great-grandparents, Amos and Carrie McGregor and R.V. and Irene Burt; her grandparents, Benny and Sherry Marberry and Wayne and Fay Putman and a nephew, Trey Campbell.

Erika is survived by her husband, Johnathan Morgan of Denham Springs, LA; her parents, Chuck and Dawn Cook of Oxford; two daughters, Annalynn Reigh Cook and Charley-Kate Hudson Morgan both of Denham Springs, LA; two sons, John Paul Morgan of Denham Springs, LA and Noah Paul Lamar Morgan of Grenada; two sisters, Mikki Sullivan and her husband, Nick of Batesville, and Katie Belle Cook of Oxford; two brothers, Josh Cook and his wife, Lauren of Oxford and Chaz Cook and his wife, Lauren of Water Valley; her grandparents, Zellon and Virginia McGregor of Batesville, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Expression of sympathy or memorial contributions in Erika’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via their website at www.stjude.org/donate or the charity of the donor’s choice.