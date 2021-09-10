Robert Wilborn Shaheen, 66

Robert Wilborn “Bobby” Shaheen, 66, of Senatobia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Shaheen of Senatobia; daughters, Portia Shaheen Gonzalez (Tony) of Hernando, and Gretchen Shaheen Pena (Francis) of Senatobia; sisters, Dottye Hammett (Lee) of Batesville, Becky Whittington (Ken) of Tunica, Suzann Belk (Wayne) of Batesville, and Sally Simmerman (Stacy) of Batesville, and grandchildren, Carlos Gonzalez and Pilar Pena.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Mike Shaheen and Mabel Shaheen; brother, Michael Shaheen, Jr. (Polly) and close family friend, Margaret Rhodes.

Bobby began his teaching career at Independence High School in 1988 and transitioned to Northwest Mississippi Community College for the second half of his career. He retired in 2017. Bobby was a member of First Baptist Church Coldwater.

Memorials may be sent to https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/.

Services were held Sunday, Sept. 12, at First Baptist Church Coldwater. Burial followed in DeSoto Memorial Gardens in Southaven. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.